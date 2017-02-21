Homes being built for the Tiny Homes Project We are proud to contribute in the valiant mission to help the veterans in Wisconsin, assisting in giving them a place to call home...

DECOLAV Gives, the charitable giving division of Deco Lav, Inc., has partnered with eFaucets and Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin by donating our 1833-SSA ADA Compliant bathroom sinks for the Tiny Homes Project at the James A. Peterson Veterans Village in Racine, Wisconsin. The DECOLAV sinks will be used in the communal bathroom areas of the village.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin states on their website, “Our goal is to house homeless veterans while supplying them with all the tools needed to break the cycle of homelessness and help them to once again become productive members of society. Our program is much more than just a shelter for homeless veterans. Our first priority is to get them off the streets and into a comfortable environment. Once that has been done we will be working closely with our veterans to bring all the tools necessary for success to them. Some of those tools will include mental health counseling, AODA counseling, work search, veterans benefit search, financial advice and housing placement.”

Robert Mayer, President of DECOLAV, says, “We are proud to contribute in the valiant mission to help the veterans in Wisconsin, assisting in giving them a place to call home. These brave men and women have risked their lives to defend our country and freedoms, I hope this token of appreciation will support and brighten their futures.”

To learn more about the Tiny Homes Project, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin or to donate, please visit http://vetsoutreachwi.us/.

About DECOLAV

DECOLAV® is a leading manufacturer of bathroom vanities and bathroom sinks combining style and innovation without the price tag. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DECOLAV® specializes in providing unique and inviting solutions to suit anyone’s style.

About DECOLAV® Hospitality

Leveraging the many years of success, award-winning design, and manufacturing experience, DECOLAV® Hospitality was created by DECOLAV® as a unique division specializing in vanities and case goods for the hospitality industry. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DECOLAV Hospitality specializes in custom design and turn-key solutions for the hospitality and commercial industries.