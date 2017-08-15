Demaceo Howard, MD with Colorado Clinic (719) 375-0435 Dr. Howard is a compassionate pain physician who has won several awards for his expertise and bedside manner!

Colorado Clinic welcomes Board Certified pain management doctor Demaceo Howard, MD, to the Colorado Springs office. Dr. Howard offers comprehensive, compassionate, nonsurgical pain treatment to patients including both medication management and interventional procedures.

After attending Syracuse University to obtain his undergraduate degree, Dr. Howard completed his MD at Rutgers University. He then shifted to the Midwest at Chicago University to complete his anesthesiology residency.

During residency Dr. Howard developed a passion for helping individuals in pain. He offers a well rounded approach that seeks to determine the source of pain, treat it, and then develop a path forward that optimizes rehabilitation, functionality and reduces the possibility of future injury.

Dr. Howard has been recognized by patients for the quality of treatment along with his bedside manner. He received the Compassionate Doctor Recognition Award, which is only bestowed on doctors providing treatment with utmost kindness. In addition, he has received the Patient's Choice Award. Only patients vote on these awards, taking into account results, bedside manner, time spent with patients and even the staff interactions.

Most insurance is accepted at Colorado Clinic and new patients are currently being accepted for Dr. Howard to receive top pain management treatment in Colorado Springs. Call (719) 375-0435 for more information and scheduling, or visit http://ColoradoClinic.com to learn more about treatments offered.