New Focus on Digital Presence Management Specialty by Mikkomi

New focus on managing digital presence announced with launch of Mikkomi website. Digital presence involves expanding business data online through multiple channels as well as online reputation management for online marketing strategy. This builds more reach online and in consumer mobile apps, with a goal of bringing in more leads and more customers in order to drive more sales and bigger revenues.

With launch of new website, Mikkomi begins offering digital presence solutions to businesses in addition to existing clients. Mikkomi’s digital presence management services include a number of strategies for better online marketing. For instance, Mikkomi syncs local listings on 65+ websites to ensure business data is on major apps and websites.

The shift to digital marketing via techniques to increase presence is to help businesses with online visibility. Incorrect local business listings cause 73% of people to lose trust in that business. Purchasers search now using a smart phone when looking for a service or product, with 80% of these searches ending with a purchase.

Digital presence plans offered by Mikkomi include:



Yext Powerlistings, for guaranteed presence on 65+ websites (Mikkomi is a Yext Certified Partner)

Getting more real customer reviews

Social media management

Blogging service

Lead capture (opt-in only)

Email marketing

Search engine optimization (SEO)

These services work together to build an overall digital presence for a business on the internet, social media, and mobile apps, all to create more leads, appointments and walk-ins. Ari Gunzburg, founder of Mikkomi, explains:

“Creating a strong digital presence is all about creating many concentric ripples – and then creating those same ripples over and over again.”

About Mikkomi

Mikkomi is a new brand to continue previous marketing brands led by Ari Gunzburg. Mikkomi is now focused on managing digital presence for clients, after offering design and creative services since 2007. Mikkomi is based in Northeast Ohio, in the Cleveland area, and is proudly in Launchhouse, which is a vibrant community of entrepreneurs.

About Ari Gunzburg

Ari Gunzburg is the founder of Mikkomi and passionate about helping businesses grow, period. After a decade of focusing on graphic design and web development, Ari’s professional life is now focused on managing digital presence for clients. Ari is currently training for a 5th year of cycling 180 miles to raise money for kids with cancer.

Contact Mikkomi: (216) 242-2777 / 675E Alpha Drive, Highland Heights, Ohio 44143

To learn more about Mikkomi, visit https://mikkomi.com