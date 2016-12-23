Tips for Dealing With Divorce During the Holidays

While the holidays are a joyous time for many families – filled with gatherings, traditions, and gift giving – some families will be finding ways to cope with separation and divorce and still enjoy the holiday season. Divorce Magazine’s team of bloggers – including therapists, family lawyers, divorce coaches, and divorcees – provide tips for getting through and making the most of this time of year.

How to Handle Irritating People Over the Holidays

In “Coping with Divorce Over the Holidays: The Best Way to Handle Irritating People,” divorce coach Kat Forsythe provides advice on how to cope with people who try one’s patience at the best of times. “If you’re in the midst of a divorce, your mental health may be teetering on the edge of sanity during the holidays,” says Forsythe. “Knowing how to deal with the family and folks that push your buttons is critical.”

Tips for Healthy Holiday Co-Parenting

Co-parenting during and after a divorce is difficult as it is, but during the holidays – when both parents have hopes and expectations about continuing to enjoy holiday traditions with their children – it can be even more challenging. In “Co-Parenting During the Holidays: 5 Tips to Follow,” clinical psychologist Deanna Conklin-Danao offers five tips on how to successfully co-parent – which includes setting up a parenting plan that works for both parents – and make the holidays a pleasure again.

