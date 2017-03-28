Drug Rehabilitation and Alcohol Treatment Center In an area as fiercely competitive as 'best employer', to win 'runner up' is indeed a great honor for Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre, one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is proud to announce that the Centre was awarded 'runner up' in the employer category by the Powell River Chamber of Commerce. Each year, the Chamber honors local employers in various categories, such as customer service, professional services, and entrepreneur of the year. Sunshine Coast was honored as second place in the overall category of best employer, with the announcement being made in the March 2017 issue of 'Powell River Living' magazine.

“In an area as fiercely competitive as 'best employer', to win 'runner up' is indeed a great honor for Sunshine Coast Health Centre,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “This is a win-win competition for all local businesses and we are proud to share the podium with Powell River Peak, as well as Villani & Company, as local businesses that go the extra mile for their employees here in Powell River, British Columbia. We are truly honored.”

To learn more about the award visit, https://issuu.com/powellriverliving/docs/1703_march_2017/20. To learn more about the Centre's alcohol treatment program, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alcohol-treatment/, and to learn more about the Centre's drug rehab program, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-rehab/.

Striving to be the Best Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centre in British Columbia

While there are many programs to assist individuals fighting drug and alcohol abuse problems, Sunshine Coast Health Centre strives to position itself as one of the best not only in British Columbia, but throughout Canada. Focusing on men only and using a non-12 step methodology, the program offers in-patient, "residential" drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs. Although it is true that the Centre benefits from a unique methodology based on the work of Viktor Frankl, the most important component of its highly successful program is the front-line employees, psychotherapists, and other staff members who work with clients on a day-to-day basis. Support staff play a key role as well. By being selected as one of the best employers in Powell River, British Columbia, Sunshine Coast Health Centre is honoured and humbled. Honoured at obtaining this prestigious validation and humbled because the true heroes in its work against drug and alcohol abuse are its employees.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

