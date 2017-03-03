Glen Ellyn Attorney Named 2017 Super Lawyer

DuPage County Attorney Maria Tolva Mack DuPage County Attorney Maria Tolva Mack of Mulyk, Laho & Mack, LLC has been named a 2017 Illinois Super Lawyer.

The Glen Ellyn law firm of Mulyk, Laho & Mack, LLC announces that Partner Maria Tolva Mack has been recognized as a 2017 Super Lawyer in Illinois. She was chosen based on her exceptional client service and high-degree of professionalism within the practice area of family law. This year marks Mack’s second straight Super Lawyers award.

Every year Super Lawyers selects the top five percent of attorneys in each state based on a multi-phased process. The Super Lawyers selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and formal evaluations. As an Illinois Super Lawyer, Mack will be featured in Chicago Magazine.

DuPage County Family Law Attorney Maria Tolva Mack is a partner at Mulyk, Laho & Mack, LLC. She earned her Juris Doctorate from DePaul University College of Law. Mack is a Certified Guardian ad Litem in DuPage and Kane Counties.

Mack is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the DuPage County Bar Association, the Kane County Bar Association, and the American Inns of Court-DuPage Chapter. Mack is also a past-president and member of the Justinian Society of Lawyers in DuPage County. She is a “Top Rated Attorney” on Avvo within the practice areas of family law and real estate.

About Mulyk, Laho & Mack, LLC:

The DuPage County law firm of Mulyk, Laho & Mack, LLC is located in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The team of dedicated attorneys draws on over 60 years of combined legal experience to successfully advocate on behalf of clients and their families.

The experienced Illinois law firm handles legal matters pertaining to family law, divorce, child custody, property division, estate planning, real estate, bankruptcy, and criminal law.

