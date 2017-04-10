DuPage County Attorney Jessica Naples “We are pleased to welcome Jessica to the firm, as her skills and experience have helped us assist our family law clients and expand our respectable services to include matters pertaining to bankruptcy law,” says Founding and Principal Attorney Dion Davi.

Davi Law Group, LLC, located in DuPage County, is pleased to announce the expansion of its firm with the hiring of Associate Attorney Jessica Naples. Along with the addition of Naples to the firm, Davi Law Group, LLC has also expanded its practice to include bankruptcy law services.

DuPage County Attorney Jessica Naples graduated cum laude with her Juris Doctor from Michigan State University, College of Law, where she served as a Student Bar Association Senator. Naples concentrates her legal practice in domestic relations including divorce, custody, visitation, spousal maintenance, child support, and parentage matters. She also has vast experience handling cases related to consumer bankruptcy and foreclosure defense. Naples has represented creditors in all aspects of Chapters 7, 11, and 13 bankruptcy proceedings. As such, Naples will be heading up the formation of the Firm’s bankruptcy division.

Naples is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the DuPage County Bar Association, DuPage Association of Women Lawyers, and the Justinian Society of Lawyers.

“We are pleased to welcome Jessica to the firm, as her skills and experience have helped us assist our family law clients and expand our respectable services to include matters pertaining to bankruptcy law,” says Founding and Principal Attorney Dion Davi.

About Davi Law Group, LLC:

The experienced attorneys at Davi Law Group, LLC provide top-quality legal services within the counties of DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will, and Cook. The Illinois law firm has four convenient office locations in Wheaton, Warrenville, Joliet, and Downtown Chicago.

Davi Law Group, LLC handles cases related to family law and divorce, criminal and traffic defense, bankruptcy law, estate planning, and motorsports law. For more information or to schedule an initial consultation please call 630-580-6373 or visit http://www.dupagefamilylawattorneys.com.