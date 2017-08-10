As a mainstay material in the home and commercial design community, Corian® has been making spaces more beautiful, unique and functional for 50 years. Past News Releases RSS DuPont™ Corian® Helps Light Up...

The DuPont™ Corian® Brand has a whole new look, a whole new way of expressing brand beliefs and most importantly a new range of products and aesthetics. Corian® Design is celebrating the role that surfaces play as the unsung heroes in the realm of design and their ability to transform a space into an environment that is truly unique to the tastes and needs of the individual with the “Corian® Design – Make Your Space™” positioning.

“As a mainstay material in the home and commercial design community, Corian® has been making spaces more beautiful, unique and functional for 50 years,” said Julie Eaton, global business director for the Corian® Brand of products. “We’ve most recently put Corian® Design front and center in venues such as Milan Design Week, Design Shanghai and NYCxDesign,” said Eaton. “We are taking our presence in the design industry to a new level and introducing an evolved Corian® to a new generation of consumers,” Eaton added.

In addition to having more than 230 aesthetics and various functionalities with which customers can personalize their space, earlier this year the brand announced the largest new collection of colors in their 50-year history with Prima, Onyx, Concrete and Pietra Collections.

The new logo for “Corian® Design – Make Your Space™” offers a renewed and clean take on the visual identify for the Corian® Design Brand. Each element of the new brand identity is functional to the communication of the high potential Corian® Design, including the brackets, a new element in the logo which symbolizes the ability to transform any interior or external space through Corian® Design.

About Corian® (http://www.corian.com) - First created as a high-performance material for kitchen and bathroom worksurfaces, Corian® is now – thanks to its unique combination of functionality, versatility and beauty – a leading global brand in advanced surfacing solutions for interior design and architecture. Over the years, Corian® has emerged as an exceptional design tool for every application one can imagine. Kitchens, bathrooms, lighting, furnishing, facades, seating, radiators, home automation, touch control surfaces: today, Corian® can be found almost everywhere in commercial, residential and public space applications.

DuPont has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders, we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment.

