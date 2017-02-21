We are appreciative and proud of the trust SCG Chemicals has placed in DuPont for the next phase of their operational aspiration aimed to strengthen their position in the marketplace. Past News Releases RSS DuPont Sustainable Solutions...

DuPont Sustainable Solutions...

DuPont Sustainable Solutions...

DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DuPont) today announced SCG Chemicals has selected DuPont to progress its focus on Innovation Management, enabling SCG Chemicals to develop and bring to market high value-added products. The project builds on the long-standing relationship DuPont has had with SCG Chemicals to advance its operational excellence journey.

“We are appreciative and proud of the trust SCG Chemicals has placed in DuPont for the next phase of their operational aspiration aimed to strengthen their position in the marketplace,” said Srinivasan Ramabhadran, regional leader Asia Pacific for DuPont Sustainable Solutions. “We look forward to supporting SCG Chemicals’ process transformation to better identify, manage and deliver innovative new products.”

The focus on Innovation Management will transform SCG Chemicals’ ability to develop new high-performance products in high value-added market segments. The capability to develop and market these products will help insulate SCG Chemicals profitability from the very cyclical commodity polymer market downturns. The goals of the Innovation Management focus will be to bring a cultural change among employees at all levels and improve the company’s product development to bring new products to market in a more cost-effective and sustainable manner.

“DuPont has been a valuable partner in enhancing our operational performance. I am confident that engaging DuPont Sustainable Solutions for this transformative project will support us in achieving the value creation objectives for our company,” said Cholanat Yanaranop, president of SCG Chemicals and executive vice president of SCG.

SCG Chemicals, headquartered in Thailand, manufactures and offers a full range of petrochemical products ranging from upstream production to downstream production. To better serve customers’ requirements, SCG Chemicals assigns prime importance to the development of new technology and innovation for the creation of high value-added products and services (HVA). DuPont has provided consultative services to SCG Chemicals to help enhance its operational risk management and to drive integrated business excellence within their own operations and across their value chain.

DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) is a leading provider of world-class operations consulting services to help organizations transform and optimize their processes, technologies and capabilities. DSS is committed to improving the safety, productivity and environmental sustainability of organizations around the world. Additional information is available at: http://www.sustainablesolutions.dupont.com

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders, we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit: http://www.dupont.com.

# # #

2/21/17