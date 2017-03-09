DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products showcased a new broad spectrum daily facial moisturizer formulation at their 10-Year Anniversary event held today in Loudon, Ten. The moisturizer uses innovative techniques to maximize sun protection and enhance aesthetics.

Zemea® propanediol, produced by DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, is the key component to deliver this performance. The water-in-oil emulsion combines both water-soluble organic sunscreen actives and inorganic sunscreen actives. Zemea® propanediol acts as a solvent to keep the powdered water-soluble organic actives in solution while evaporation of water occurs as the cream is applied to the skin. Keeping the actives in solution maximizes their performance, allowing them to effectively protect against UVA and UVB. Additional benefits of Zemea® propanediol include lack of skin irritation, improved humectancy, and excellent sensory characteristics, all ideal for producing an aesthetically pleasing facial moisturizer.

“Consumers are increasingly aware of the need for daily, broad spectrum sun protection to keep the skin looking youthful and healthy,” states David Shaw, marketing manager, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “There is a distinct desire for skin care products that are aesthetically pleasing, but at the same time provide proper protection from the sun. This formulation is able to capture both and we look forward to scientists experimenting with these innovative techniques to improve their sun protection products.”

The new Zemea® propanediol containing formulation underwent in-vivo SPF testing including a 40-minute water resistance test. Critical wavelength and broad spectrum testing also was completed. The final recipe achieved an SPF three-times the level of sunscreen active used and provides broad spectrum protection, water resistance, and an SPF 25+. Although this is a daily facial moisturizer, the techniques are directly applicable in developing a sunscreen for beachwear.

Following the 10-Year Anniversary event, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products will present the formulating techniques at in-cosmetics Global in London on April 5, 2017, at 1:50 p.m. GMT. Attendees will receive a free sample of this daily facial moisturizer with sunscreen protection. Additional information will be shared about Zemea® propanediol at stand AA40. For more information on Zemea® propanediol visit: zemea-performs.com.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is a joint venture between DuPont, a global science company, and Tate & Lyle, a world-leading renewable food and industrial ingredients company. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products provides natural and renewably sourced ingredients that enhance product performance. For more information on the company’s products, visit http://www.duponttateandlyle.com to see the solutions we offer across a wide variety of markets and applications through our two-leading bio-based performance brands – Susterra® and Zemea®.

# # #

3/9/17

Susterra®, Zemea® and the circle logo are registered trademarks of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, for its brand of bio-based propanediol. All rights reserved.