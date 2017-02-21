Compensation & Benefits Study for Ohio CPAs by Dynamic Benchmarking Our members can even apply regional and experiential filters to their reports. This new survey gives both job seekers and hiring managers access to the individualized information they’ve never had before. Past News Releases RSS Dynamic Benchmarking Provides New...

Dynamic Benchmarking, a provider of customized online benchmarking and reporting solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive compensation and benefits study for The Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA). This new initiative will gather salary and benefits data from the association’s more than 24,000 members to better inform career and hiring decisions in this very competitive job market.

“The accounting and finance field is presently one of the hottest labor markets with many open positions and not enough qualified candidates to fill them,” says Josh Goldman, Vice President of Learning for The Ohio Society of CPAs. “Unfortunately, our industry has faced some historical inaccuracies about career opportunities that have, at times, made it difficult to attract quality candidates. These perceptions have made gathering more granular information about salary, benefits and even office culture more important than ever for both job seekers and hiring companies.”

“In the past, our members would need to search various resources to get the information they sought, and even that was only a partial picture,” Goldman continues. “Our new study aggregates this information in one easy-to-access database for CPAs, related professionals and the overall accounting industry.”

The association’s new, interactive survey is backed with a robust data analysis and reporting engine that not only collects and reports data for the profession, but also provides more personalized reporting to meet the needs of individuals and companies.

“Dynamic Benchmarking gives them the tools they need to drill down and get data specific to their situation, everything from salary and benefits to information on corporate culture. Our members can even apply regional and experiential filters to their reports,” Goldman adds. “This new survey gives both job seekers and hiring managers access to the individualized information they’ve never had before.”

Goldman continues, “Collecting this data is also part of our broader strategy to increase the pipeline of qualified candidates in our profession. Employers will now be able to paint a more accurate picture of the profession to both those in and outside of the field.”

-- About The OHIO Society of Certified Public Accountants

With more than 100 years of experience, The Ohio Society of CPAs (OSCPA) represents 85,000 CPAs and accounting professionals who are the strategic financial advisors to Ohio's leading businesses. OSCPA works with public, private and not-for-profit organizations of every size and sector, leading healthy exchanges between business leaders and policy makers to drive initiatives such as a fair and predictable tax environment in Ohio. The Ohio Society of CPAs is driven by professionalism, integrity, excellence and diversity to advance the accounting profession and build stronger communities across Ohio, and acts as the hub of knowledge, learning and advocacy for members. For more information, visit http://www.ohiocpa.com.

-- About Dynamic Benchmarking

Dynamic Benchmarking is a New Hampshire-based startup that delivers real-time benchmarking and data analysis solutions with the features and capabilities of custom software in a format that is easy to use and quick to deploy. Founded by a team of women entrepreneurs, Dynamic Benchmarking combines powerful, web-based technology with unparalleled industry expertise and customer care to provide best-in-class, peer-to-peer data comparison for small businesses, associations, large enterprises and any organization looking to tap into the knowledge of the crowd. Dynamic Benchmarking builds web-based solutions that are flexible, scalable and allow for meaningful comparison of financial and operational performance in a dynamic and interactive manner. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicbenchmarking.com.