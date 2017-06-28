“The combination of these two services provide for a more cyber secure surveillance solution and the service is aligned with ADT’s stated interest in the reduction of false alarm dispatches.

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., the leading cloud-based video surveillance provider, today announced a partnership with I-View Now, a cloud-based central station video services company. Through this partnership, customers and monitoring center operators can now view both live and recorded video from the Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera VMS. The relationship enables dealers and monitoring centers to increase recurring revenue and improve retention, while providing a higher level of service to customers.

I-View Now integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and IoT devices into a cloud platform to give users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information. Alarm operators can now view Eagle Eye’s video in the I-View Now user interface, as well as correlate it with alarm events, such as burglar alarms. Operators can monitor live video to ensure ongoing safety. End customers can interact in real time with their monitoring center to discontinue “false” dispatches and avoid unwanted false alarm fines and citations.

“Eagle Eye’s platform is ideal for secure video integration, and the Eagle Eye API Platform is easy to work with,” stated Larry Folsom, President of I-View Now. “Customers will benefit from the powerful combination of cloud-based video and video verification with the I-View Now and Eagle Eye Networks integrated solution.”

The partnership also provides enhanced cyber security for I-View Now customers with Eagle Eye Camera Cyber Lockdown, which blocks cameras from communicating with the Internet thereby preventing them from being attacked or compromised. There is no incremental cost to resellers or central stations for the use of this integration.

A number of the nation’s leading alarm companies and central stations are already targeting the release of services based on the partnership. For example, ADT Security Services’ Tom Nakatani, Vice President of Customer Monitoring Technology, commented, “We are very excited about the partnership between Eagle Eye Networks and I-View Now. The combination of these two services provide for a more cyber secure surveillance solution and the service is aligned with ADT’s stated interest in the reduction of false alarm dispatches.”

The I-View Now integration is available in July 2017 from I-View Now and Eagle Eye Networks.

To learn more about the Eagle Eye and i-View Now partnership, visit http://www.eagleeyenetworks.com/iviewnow-eagle-eye-networks-integrated-solution/.

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. delivers the first on-demand cloud based security and operations video management system (VMS) providing both cloud and on-premise recording. Eagle Eye Networks also provides a cloud video API for integrations and application development. The Eagle Eye Platform offers secure, encrypted recording, camera management, mobile viewing and alerts, and first responder real-time video access – all 100% cloud managed. The Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera Video Management System supports a broad array of IP and analog cameras while using Intelligent Bandwidth Management™, making it easy to deploy at single and multiple sites. The API platform uses the Eagle Eye Big Data Video Framework™, with time based data structures used for indexing, search, retrieval and analysis of the live and archived video. Eagle Eye Networks sells through authorized reseller and installation partners. The headquarters is at 4611 Bee Caves Rd, suite 200, Austin, Texas, 78746. For more information, please visit http://www.EagleEyeNetworks.com or call +1-512-473-0500.

About I-View Now

I-View Now integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and Internet connected devices (IoT) into a cloud platform with the objective of giving end users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information to prioritize their resources. I-View Now’s genuine cloud architecture and Software as a Service (SaaS) model means there is no additional software or hardware to purchase at the edge, in the monitoring center, or for the emergency responders. Unifying these technologies and constituencies results in few false alarms, faster response times, and safer communities. The headquarters is at 2920 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014. For more information, visit http://www.i-viewnow.com.