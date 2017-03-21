Our entire community couldn’t be prouder of the fine work done by educators and administrators at Texas A&M, and our goal here is to ensure that the A&M tradition continues forward for another generation

Moreno Insurance Agency, a Laredo area firm that offers asset protection services and financial planning assistance to communities across southern Texas, is embarking on a charity effort to raise donations and support for Texas A&M International University.

A member of the Texas A&M University System, one of the largest systems of higher education in the world, Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) offers over 70 undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degrees in the fastest growing educational sectors, including criminal justice, business administration, and nursing.

“Our entire community couldn’t be prouder of the fine work done by educators and administrators at Texas A&M, and our goal here is to ensure that the A&M tradition continues forward for another generation,” says Marcus Moreno, founder and chief executive of Moreno Insurance Agency.

Publicity is already being gathered for the TAMIU charity event, as Moreno and his staff make contact with local and regional civic leaders and educational professionals over email and social media channels. Future efforts to engage the public on the charity drive will include a full length story slated to be released in the next issue of the Moreno Insurance Agency webzine “Our Hometown”: http://www.morenoinsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Last year, the Moreno Insurance Agency became a new affiliate of “Agents of Change,” a charity support group that operates across the country. As part of this affiliation, the Moreno team plans to work with a new regional charitable organization or nonprofit on a quarterly basis.

For those who want them, additional details on the charity event benefiting the Texas A&M International University have been made available by the Moreno Insurance Agency on this page: http://www.morenoinsuranceagency.com/Enriching-The-Lives-of-Students-in-Texas_13_community_cause. Nonprofit organizations that have received assistance from the Moreno Insurance team in the past can be reviewed from the agency’s Community Causes roster: http://www.morenoinsuranceagency.com/community-cause.

About Moreno Insurance Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Laredo, agency owner Marcus Moreno knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of Moreno Insurance Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Marcus and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. Moreno Insurance Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Moreno Insurance Agency, visit http://www.morenoinsuranceagency.com/ or call (956) 725-4934.