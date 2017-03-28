MC Assembly, a leading mid-tier electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, has hired veteran supply chain professional Richard Kelly as the company’s new vice president of Supply Chain. As MC Assembly continues to grow its customer base and penetrate new markets, our success depends on having tools and processes in place to provide value to our partners, starting with a robust supply chain.

Kelly will be responsible for providing leadership in expanding MC Assembly’s network of partners and improving supply chain tools to increase value to customers. Constant evolving markets make it critical to have a strong supply chain solution for MC Assembly’s customers, according to MC Assembly Chief Operating Officer Luis Ramirez.

“As MC Assembly continues to grow its customer base and penetrate new markets, our success depends on having tools and processes in place to provide value to our partners, starting with a robust supply chain,” Ramirez said. “Richard’s years of successful global experience and leadership in our industry will play a critical role in delivering customer focused innovations and value added activities.”

Kelly brings enhanced experience in quantitative modeling from a supply chain perspective, experience working collaboratively with customers to create complex supply chain solutions, and an extensive background in sourcing leadership.

He is an accomplished supply professional with more than 37 years of total experience in strategic leadership within leading tier 1, multi-billion-dollar technology manufacturing companies including Plexus Corporation, Foxconn and Jabil. Prior to entering the EMS industry, Kelly spent 14 years working in the defense and aerospace industry.

“After working with the larger tier 1 EMS companies, I was intrigued by the opportunity to collaborate closer with customers,” Kelly said. “Typically, the larger tier EMS players use a “one size fits all” template and the ability to customize solutions in the high-mix, low-volume sector of our business is something unique for the mid-tier EMS players.”

Kelly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Columbus State University and is certified by the American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS). A native Floridian, born in Tallahassee, Kelly is a father of two and grandfather of three grandsons. An avid baseball fan, Kelly is active in youth baseball, serving as scorekeeper and part-time pitching coach for his oldest grandson’s travel team.

