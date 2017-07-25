Thomas Howe Promoted to Vice President of Sales

Tom Howe, VP of Sales, Elemental LED “Today’s announcement recognizes the outstanding performance, vast experience and leadership strength that Tom brings to the company,” said Chris Le Blanc, President and Chief Operating Officer of Elemental LED.

Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today the promotion of Thomas Howe to Vice President of Sales. In this position Mr. Howe will be responsible for both Diode LED and Business Solutions sales divisions.

“Today’s announcement recognizes the outstanding performance, vast experience and leadership strength that Tom brings to the company,” said Chris Le Blanc, President and Chief Operating Officer of Elemental LED. “This move further strengthens our commitment to industry-leading go-to-market strategies and the importance of deep customer relationships. I have every confidence that Tom will further these goals.”

Diode LED is the manufacturing and wholesale division that provides a wide variety of superior quality linear, task, and accent LED lighting solutions for both commercial and residential applications.

Business Solutions offers consulting, design, and engineering of large-scale innovative LED lighting solutions that cater to a wide array of clients including retail, hospitality, and display fabrication companies.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in California and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.