Engage3, which helps retailers and brands enhance their pricing performance through data science and analytics, today announced the hiring of Bob Beck as Sr. Director of Strategic Enablement and Gary Lowen as Director of Sales.

Bob Beck has 35+ years of global experience with Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Diageo, and Schwan’s Consumer Brands. At Walmart, Beck held positions in Pricing, Global Sourcing, and Walmart International. During Beck’s Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) career, he worked with numerous retailers including HEB, Albertson’s/Safeway, Kroger, WINCO, and Target Stores. At Procter & Gamble, he was the first Director of Category Management with the Target Customer Development Team in Minneapolis.

“With their focus on supporting both brick & mortar and online retailers with thoughtful pricing strategies, Engage3 has significant growth potential with an opportunity to contribute across the industry globally. I am excited to provide strategic insights our partners can immediately leverage in their businesses,” said Beck.

Gary Lowen began his career with 16 years at CPG beverage alcohol giant Diageo, leading field and technology initiatives. He transitioned to the independent software vendor side where he was VP of North America for The JDA Software Group. Lowen also led Retail Optimization Inc., as VP of Sales & Marketing, and Intactix International, as Sr. VP of the Americas, through explosive growth periods, leading to acquisitions by Revionics and JDA respectively. Lowen also led business development for Retail Process Engineering, an ERP/Supply Chain consulting group. Gary also brings considerable experience from the logistics and distribution space as VP of Sales at Manhattan Associates and as Sales Leader for NCR’s supply chain solutions.

“Engage3 brings a compelling set of solutions for today and tomorrow’s retail ecosystem, a team that consistently puts the customer first, and a customer and prospect base that’s passionate about the subject matter,” said Lowen. “I am excited to join and accelerate the company’s already rapid growth.”

“Bob Beck brings tremendous domain experience to the table and has already begun partnering with our strategic accounts to add immediate value to their pricing programs,” said Edris Bemanian, COO. “Gary Lowen’s extensive experience engaging C-Level executives in pricing, merchandising, predictive analytics, and supply chain will be instrumental. It’s our objective to hire the industry’s best and brightest, so we are very excited to add such great partners to our team.”

About Engage3™

Engage3 specializes in helping brands and retailers enhance their pricing performance through data science and analytics. The company’s retail pricing platform is powered by advanced predictive analytics, proprietary product linking solutions, and a localized product and pricing database with over 8 million UPCs and 10 billion price updates per year across over 30,000 locations in the US and Canada. Engage3 is also recognized by IDC Retail Insights as a first mover in providing participatory commerce solutions for retailers and manufacturers to improve the ROI of trade funds 500% over traditional pricing and promotions activity. Learn more at http://www.engage3.com.