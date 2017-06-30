SignatureCare Emergency Center Launches New Website

ERCare24.com

SignatureCare Emergency Center has launched an all new website, tailored to be more user friendly. The new site is easier to navigate, better looking and has more information for the readers. All new health blogs are still posted to the site twice a week and the symptoms pages have been updated with better diagnostic information.

“The new site has all the loved features of the old site and some new enhanced features that the viewers will like,” said Aaron Braun, SignatureCare Emergency Center’s Chief Medical Officer. “We want our potential patients to be able to find the information they're looking for when searching for emergency rooms in Houston.”

Some of the updated features include interactive maps that provide real time directions to the nearest emergency room, a functioning job board for potential employees and all new video footage of the locations. The URL from the old website, ercare24.com has not changed and the patients are still able to check-in online from the website.

“It’s our hope that the new site will make our ER locations easier to find in cases of emergency,” said Braun. “For those unfamiliar with our services, we hope they are able to better understand how SignatureCare is suited to treat their medical emergencies.”

To take a look at the new site head to: http://ercare24.com/

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

Licensed by the Texas Department of Health Services, SignatureCare Emergency Centers are freestanding emergency rooms that are always open. SignatureCare has four locations in the Houston area with each offering state-of-the art medical imaging, and X-rays. All of our emergency rooms are fully staffed with medical professionals, including board-certified physicians, licensed nurses, radiology technicians, and emergency-trained ancillary staff. All SignatureCare Emergency Centers are open 24/7- 365 days a year.

For more information on SignatureCare Emergency Center and its locations visit http://www.ercare24.com.