Our team is raising money to help make medical miracles happen and support those living with Heart Disease. February is the perfect time for our community to commit to working with local health professionals craft healthier lifestyles.

Designers Insurance Agency unveils the latest campaign in their Agents of Change movement striving to better the lives of Virginians in need. The newest initiative raises funds and exposure in support of American Heart Month and all those living with Heart Disease. Donations to this worthy cause may now be made at https://secure2.convio.net/amha/site/SPageNavigator/2017WRG.html?s_src=.

Vibrant red and pink hearts can be found everywhere in February, as Americans joyfully celebrate Valentine’s Day. So it’s fitting that for over 40 years the month has also been set aside as American Heart Month, a time when we pause to think about taking better care of our and our loved ones’ hearts. Because the statistics are staggering: Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in our country among both men and women, and in fact, claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined. With someone experiencing a heart attack every 34 seconds, paying attention to our family’s cardiovascular health just makes sound sense. Communities working together can create opportunities for people to make healthier life choices.

“Our team is raising money to help make medical miracles happen and support those living with Heart Disease,” said Wally Arcayan, owner of Designers Insurance. “February is the perfect time for our community to commit to working with local health professionals craft healthier lifestyles. Taking simple steps leading to a lifetime of heart health just may save our own life, and the lives of those we love.”

The Designers Insurance team is busy mustering support for their fundraiser through a dynamic social media and email awareness campaign. They have also featured the initiative in their monthly community magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in and around Fairfax, Gainesville and Herndon, VA every month. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’, the electronic version of current and archived issues of Our Hometown may be enjoyed at http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_44.

Passionately committed to strengthening communities one heart at a time, the agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to the initiative for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote for the duration of the campaign. Readers who would like to have a donation made on their behalf may recommend friends and family members for a no-obligation quotation here.

Designers Insurance has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes. Concerned community members are encouraged to suggest ideas for future campaigns by visiting http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/Submit-A-Community-Cause-Idea_47 and are invited to bookmark http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/community-cause to stay abreast of the agency’s Community Program.

About Designers Insurance Agency

Serving Virginia’s families from offices in Fairfax, Gainesville and Herndon, Designers Insurance Agency has a simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial services in the industry, while delivering consistently superior service. Wally Arcayan and his team of dedicated professionals believe in protecting all the things which are most important to their clients (their families, homes, cars and more), and in helping to prepare long-term strategies to enable financial success and security. Their dedicated agents may be reached by calling 703-385-0440. More information on the agency may be found at http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/.