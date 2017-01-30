First Time Home Buyer's Video Series According to Zillow’s 2016 Consumer Trends, nine out of ten millennial home buyers educate themselves on the home buying process before contacting a real estate agent. - Jim Saxon

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty has launched an online portal that provides prospective first time home buyers with the education, tools and resources they need to purchase their first home.

The first time home buyers portal is divided into five sections: (1) Mortgage and Financing; (2) Real Estate Agents; (3) Home Features and Communities; (4) Offer to Closing; and (5) Moving In. Each section offers a variety of whitepapers, quizzes, frequently asked questions, infographics, downloadable guides, articles, videos and other resources that will help educate first time home buyers on the home buying process.

“According to Zillow’s 2016 Consumer Trends, nine out of ten millennial home buyers educate themselves on the home buying process before contacting a real estate agent,” says Jim Saxon, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. “So, we decided to create a place there prospective first time home buyers could access all the information they needed. We included a ‘Are you Ready to Buy’ quiz and a variety of casual, yet informal videos that will appeal to millennial buyers.”

In addition to the portal, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty produced a five-part video series on buying your first home. These interview-style videos addressed questions such as “Should I Buy or Rent?” “Do I Really Need a Real Estate Agent?” and “How Do I Get a Mortgage?”

Prospective first time home buyers can access the portal and video series by visiting http://www.thepreferredrealty.com/first-time-homebuyer/.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty

For more than 50 years, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, formerly Prudential Preferred Realty, has provided quality and professional real estate services to the southwestern Pennsylvania area. The full-service brokerage, owned and operated by Pittsburgh native Ron Croushore, prides itself on building lifelong relationships with clients. Visit http://www.thepreferredrealty.com for details.