First American Payment Systems, an industry leader in payments, has been honored with the prestigious ATSI Call Center Award of Distinction for the 5th year in a row by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI).

"I’m so proud of our team and the assistance they provide our customers on a daily basis,” said Latiffa Sharpe, Vice President of Merchant Services for First American Payment Systems. “Our customers are of the utmost importance to us and this award reinforces our efforts in providing exceptional customer service 24/7/365. We are truly honored to win this award for the fifth year in a row.”

“The ATSI Award of Distinction focuses on longer, more involved call handling. Agents are judged on their ability to follow the call scripts while engaging callers on a personal, human level, demonstrating the highest level of knowledge about the account, and to complete the given transaction requirements. The Award of Distinction is just that—the best of the best! These companies are setting new standards for the Call Center Industry,” says ATSI President Doug Robbins.

The Call Center Award of Distinction is a tool used to measure the skills of professional Call Center Agents throughout North America and the UK over a six-month period.

An independent panel of judges scores call-handling skills for “enhanced service” applications, focusing their attention on the cornerstones of the Call Management Industry. Criteria measured includes:



Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Capabilities

Courtesy to Caller

Overall Professionalism

Use of Proper Call Techniques

Response Times

Accuracy of Call

The award began 15 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by measuring complex call handling procedures. The purpose is to elevate the industry and ensure a successful call handling experiences.

# # #

About First American Payment Systems – Technology Driven Payments

First American Payment Systems, L.P., based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a BBB Accredited payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to 210,000 merchants. With over 25 years of experience, First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. Based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.

About ATSI

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in 1942 as a national trade association representing live answering services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America and the UK offering specialized and enhanced operator based services including: call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), paging, voice messaging, emergency dispatch, fax, and internet services among others.