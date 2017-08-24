We encounter the problems of failed do-it-yourselfers on a daily basis in our glass repair business

Express Glass Repair & Board Up of Fort Lauderdale, one of the top sliding glass repair services in the city at http://www.expressglassfl.com/fort-lauderdale-glass-window-repair/, is proud to announce an innovative, fun post to its lively blog on the topic of castles and home improvement for people in the South Florida city. The post contrasts a DIY (do-it-yourself) approach to sliding glass door repair with hiring a professional repair company.

“We encounter the problems of failed do-it-yourselfers on a daily basis in our glass repair business,” commented Yaniet Santos, General Manager of Express Glass. “Repairing or replacing a sliding glass door is not something to be undertaken lightly, and our humorous post on castles and DIY makes this point.”

To read the post on Fort Lauderdale sliding glass door repair and home castles, visit http://www.expressglassfl.com/blog/sliding-glass-door-repair/fort-lauderdale-castle-not-sliding-glass-door-needs-repair/. The tone of the post is humorous and is hoped not to offend any fervent DIYers. After all, it's only the ones who get in above their heads that reach out to Express Glass!

Ironically, at the same time that Fort Lauderdale residents complain of being "too busy" to avail themselves of the city's incredible resources, not just beaches but wonderful restaurants, museums, and other things to do, residents also have become fond of DIY or do-it-yourself home repairs. Many a busy lawyer or doctor will think nothing of spending his or her entire weekend attempting to repair a home window or door, when a quick call to a professional glass repair company like Express Glass could more efficiently solve the problem. The new, fun, and lively blog post makes this point by comparing a person's "castle" to their attempts to repair it. More seriously, readers of the new blog post can learn that they have an option in a local glass repair service that can more efficiently fix their home windows and doors.

A quick read of the blog post, a quick inquiry to Express Glass, and then the resident can leave his or her problems behind and head to a beach, a museum, or one of South Florida's many fine restaurants.

About Express Glass Repair and Board Up

Express Glass and Board Up Service Inc. is a family owned and operated glass repair business with more than 20 years of experience. Their professional technicians and the large variety of inventory make Express Glass the top glass repair service. If customers are looking for Ft. Lauderdale sliding glass repair and replacement as well as glass repair in Delray Beach or West Palm Beach, please reach out to the company for a free estimate. If customers need a 24/7 Sliding Glass Door repair service in Fort Lauderdale or Boca Raton or Miramar, technicians are standing by. The company specializes in sliding glass door repair and window glass replacement and repair; technicians will handle any glass replacement situation efficiently. Home or business glass repair is the company's main priority. It should be noted that the company has a public service announcement on hurricane preparedness at http://www.expressglassfl.com/hurricane-preparedness/.