Express Glass, leaders for sliding glass door repair in Fort Lauderdale and the wider Florida region at http://www.expressglassfl.com/, is proud to announce recently archived blog posts for October, 2017. Consumer awareness around new technology such as high impact glass has gained in popularity. Residents searching for information about protecting a home from hurricane-force winds may find supportive information in archived blog postings.

“We’ve been hit pretty hard by hurricanes this year and the season isn’t finished with us yet,” explained Yaniet Santos, general manager of Express Glass. “Because of customer interest about high-impact glass or so-called 'hurricane glass,' we have added new posts to the archive page. We hope this helps answer some of their questions.”

To review the Express Glass newly archived posts for October,

interested persons can go to the company blog to learn more about hurricane glass, high-impact or wind resistant glass, and sliding glass door service and support for the Fort Lauderdale area, including 24/7 emergency glass repair.

Fort Lauderdale Sliding Glass Door Repair Questions Rise as 2017 Hurricane Season Continues

Here is background to this release. Florida residents may not have fully recovered from Hurricane Irma, yet several more storms have been anticipated in the forecast. Post-hurricane recovery efforts by Florida locals may include preparation for the next storm as cleanup continues from Irma. The Fort Lauderdale community has experienced extensive damage due to high winds and water. Shattered windows and broken sliding glass doors in homes and businesses could still need attention. Residents may be interested in protecting property from further ruin by learning about hurricane-resistant glass. As the next storm approaches, Fort Lauderdale sliding glass door repair may need to be scheduled quickly.

For these reasons, Express Glass, a top Fort Lauderdale sliding glass door repair service, has announced several newly archived blog posts for October, 2017. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has predicted a higher than normal hurricane season for August through October 2017. Consumer awareness around hurricane-resistant glass has risen in the Florida area for the month of October, even though this typically marks the end of the season. Recent archived posts include topics such as storm preparedness, installation of impact resistant glass and securing homes from hurricane-force winds. Locals considering Fort Lauderdale sliding glass door repair may have questions surrounding hurricane resistant glass and board up services. Newly archived blogs posts could provide storm-weary Floridians with helpful answers.

About Express Glass Repair and Board Up

Express Glass and Board Up Service Inc. is a family owned and operated glass repair business with more than 20 years of experience. Professional technicians and the large variety of inventory make Express Glass the top sliding glass door repair service. If customers are looking for Fort Lauderdale sliding glass door repair as well as glass repair in Delray Beach or West Palm Beach glass repair, please reach out to the company for a free estimate. If customers need a 24/7 Sliding Glass Door repair service in Ft. Lauderdale or Boca Raton or Miramar, technicians are standing by. The company specializes in sliding glass door repair and window glass repair; technicians will handle any glass replacement situation efficiently. Home or business glass repair is the company's main priority.

