Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), an Equipment Manufacturer for the Semiconductor, MEMs, and Biomedical Industries, announced today that they are a sponsor and will also be exhibiting at SEMICON West 2017 being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California on July 11-13, 2017 in West Hall, Booth #7500.

SEMICON West is the marketplace for microelectronics innovation. YES will be highlighting their Vacuum Thermal Cure Ovens for Dielectric Materials. Stop by the booth to meet our “King of Wafer Processes”, YES CEO Bill Moffat, and learn more about how YES provides equipment (full automation and manual load up to 300mm) to meet today’s more demanding FOWLP/RDL applications such as:



Polyimide cure

PBO Cure

BCB cure

And other Dielectric Materials

Flexibility for:

Low Temperature Cures

High Temperature Cures

Total Environment Control for multiple applications

YES will also be debuting their latest tool, YES-ÉcoClean, a plasma resist strip and descum system. The system boasts a small footprint, automated wafer handling, multiple wafer sizes and neutral plasma for a gentle process. Tough on resist, gentle on substrates.

“YES has continued to exhibit at SEMICON West for over three decades,” said Bill Moffat, YES Founder and CEO, “We are excited to be a sponsor this year. SEMICON West is the perfect opportunity to market our tools to a vast audience.”

For more information regarding the YES tool lines, visit http://www.yieldengineering.com or contact them toll free in the USA or Canada at 888-937-3637 or worldwide at +1-925-373-8353.

About Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.

YES was founded in 1980, and is headquartered in Livermore, California, USA. They provide quality process equipment for semiconductor, WLP, FPD, MEMS, medical, nanotech industries and more.

YES manufactures vacuum thermal cure ovens, plasma resist strip and descum systems, silane vapor deposition systems, plasma etch and clean tools used for precise surface modification and activation, surface cleaning, and thin film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical slides and many more different substrates and applications. Proof of concept demos are no-charge to run in YES’s cleanroom.