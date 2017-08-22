FuturePay Wins Four Awards in the 9th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®

FuturePay honored with Golden Bridge Awards for Milestone of the Year, Company Growth of the Year, Company of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

FuturePay was honored with not one, but four awards at this year’s Golden Bridge Awards®. FuturePay took home the Gold for Milestone of the Year, Silver for Company Growth of the Year, and Bronze for Company of the Year in the Accounting, Banking, Financial, and Insurance category. FuturePay’s CEO, Bobbi Leach, also won the Bronze for Executive of the Year in the same category. This is the second year in a row FuturePay has won Golden Bridge Awards, winning the Gold for Startup of the Year and Executive of the Year in the 8th Annual Awards.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams from every major industry in the world. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, September 18, 2016 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

FuturePay delivers an instant credit payment option that lets shoppers pay in flexible monthly payments. By giving shoppers a way to split purchases into smaller, more affordable payments, FuturePay has been shown to increase average order values and reduce cart abandonment by up to a third.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards,” said Leach. “These awards are a testament to the hard work the FuturePay team has put in to help drive our exceptional growth.”

About the Golden Bridge Awards:

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at http://www.goldenbridgeawards.com

About FuturePay:

FuturePay is the simplest way for merchants to offer instant credit to their customers at point of purchase. With FuturePay, customers can buy now and pay later with one click, creating a streamlined checkout process on every device. With upfront payments and an easy integration, retailers can start attracting new customers instantly. To learn more about how FuturePay can benefit your business, visit http://www.futurepay.com. Follow us on Twitter at @FuturePay.

