Lakeview Regional Medical Center, in collaboration with the Junior League of Greater Covington, will host its annual Girls Health Day on Saturday, January 28th from 9:30am until 12:30pm on the Lakeview Regional Medical Center campus. The theme “Be Healthy. Be Happy. Be You.” incorporates the topics of health issues for girls ages 8 - 14. This year’s health talks and demonstrations will include: social media and internet safety, internet crimes against children, puberty and changes to expect, CPR training, mental health, skin cancer & sun protection tips, how to take care of your skin, bullying & seat belt safety presented by Louisiana State Troopers, and a simulated surgical activity with a Da Vinci robot.

“Girls Health Day is designed as a platform for mothers and daughters to grow closer while learning more about healthy living,” states Dr. Brandee Simon-Davis, Girls Health Day organizer and physician at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. “When girls are given the tools they need to be strong at a young age, they are empowered to make responsible and healthy choices.”

Other activities will include free health screenings (blood pressure checks, BMI measurements, and vision testing) by local physicians, chair massages, Zumba, cooking demonstrations by Culinary Kids, and door prizes & giveaways.

For more information on Girls Health Day or to participate please call (985) 867-3900 or register online at lakeviewregional.com. The first 100 families to register will receive a complimentary bag. Admission is free!

Conveniently located on the North shore of Lake Pontchartrain just south of I-12 on 190, Lakeview Regional Medical Center (LRMC) is a 167-bed, private, acute care hospital that has been delivering award-winning, cost effective health care for over 35 years. Lakeview Regional’s Emergency Department offers 24-hour care by a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team of board certified physicians. The hospital’s 750 highly trained employees are dedicated to providing the highest quality patient care through state of the art technology. The hospital is located on 53 lush acres at 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, Louisiana 70433. For more information about LRMC, please visit http://www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3800.