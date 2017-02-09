Todd Sones Impact Golf and Nike Junior Golf Camps announced plans to launch four junior developmental camps this summer at White Deer Run Golf Club, located on Chicago’s North Shore. The collaboration brings together one of the most respected golf coaches in America with the largest network of junior golf camps in the country.

“Partnering with Todd and Impact Golf represents a great fit for us,” states Jason West, senior vice president of Nike Junior Golf Camps. “We strive to provide junior golfers access to the best instruction available and Impact Golf has clearly established itself as one of the finest golf schools out there today. Our collective goal for these camps is to provide young players with a solid foundation in every facet of the game.”

Impact Golf Founder, Todd Sones, is widely recognized as one of the best instructors in the game. He has been a Golf Magazine “Top 100 Golf Instructor in America” since 1995, and was named one of the “50 Greatest Teachers in America” by Golf Digest. Under his guidance, Impact Golf was named to Golf Magazine’s “Top 25 Schools” list as well as receiving Golf Digest’s 2016 “Editor’s Choice Award” for the best golf school in the Midwest.

“I am excited to work with Nike Junior Golf Camps, to bring a great experience to junior golfers who attend our program,” said Sones. “We love having the opportunity to work with young players and teach skills that will help them in golf and life.”

Impact Golf and Nike Junior Golf Camps will offer four sessions for boys and girls, ages 9 to 13. The programs run Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with all instruction provided by Impact Golf certified instructors. 2017 dates are June 26 – 29, July 10 – 13, July 17 – 20, and July 24 – 27. Each session is limited to twelve participants. Visit Nike Junior Golf Camps, Impact Golf at White Deer Run for complete information.

About Nike Junior Golf Camps

Nike Junior Golf Camps (NJGC) is a division of US Sports Camps, Inc., America’s largest sports camp network. NJGC offers junior day, overnight, and advanced player camps at over 100 locations nationwide. Since 1994, more than 180,000 junior golfers have participated in the camps.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.