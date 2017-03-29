US Sports Camps and Junior.Club Offer Young Golfers Access to Clubs

US Sports Camps has aligned with golf club rental service, Junior.Club to provide quality clubs to junior golfers. Given the high equipment costs in the golf industry, many parents seek alternatives to investing in a new set of youth golf clubs for their children interested in learning the game.

“We field hundreds of requests for rental clubs each year at our junior golf programs,” states Nicholas Brunner, vice president of Nike Junior Golf Camps. “This service fills an important void and allows us to steer customers to a source of quality rental clubs. We are very excited to present this program to our parents and aspiring golfers.”

Junior.Club is a monthly subscription program for Callaway youth golf clubs. Starting at $12/month, customers can choose size-specific clubs given the child’s current height and allows them to size-up once the player has outgrown the set, at no additional cost. This model aims to break down some of the barriers keeping young athletes from participating in the sport.

"Teaming up with US Sports Camps represents a great opportunity to further our mission of introducing more kids to golf,” says CEO of Junior.Club, Jason Black. “Through this partnership, hundreds of kids will receive their first set of clubs. We are hopeful these clubs are the first step in cultivating a lifelong love of the game."

For more information on Nike Junior Golf Camps 2017 locations, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/golf or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

About US Sports Camps Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.

About Junior.Club

Junior.Golf, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a technology and marketing company focused on driving innovation in the golf space through investment in technology and business processes. Junior.Golf has partnered with Callaway Golf to identify innovative grow-the-game strategies. In 2016, Callaway and Junior.Golf teamed up to launch Junior.Club to provide young players with best-in-class junior golf clubs, starting at $12 per month. The company is supported by Callaway Golf, Annika Sorenstam, Joe Ogilvie, and many top national golf leaders.