Go Mini's, the fastest-growing portable storage and moving company in North America, today announced the expansion of its franchise business in California. This news comes on the heels of the company’s launch of its franchise business in North Carolina. A booming economy, increase in population, and less government regulation are creating an ideal environment for franchisees to invest in and grow their own portable storage franchise.

“The ushering in of our new administration has the potential to change the landscape of the franchise industry,” according to Michael Lohman, chief executive officer of Go Mini’s. “By eliminating the barriers of regulated joint employment and overtime rules, the new administration is allowing franchisors and franchisees to take control of their businesses enabling them to flourish and succeed. We look forward to continuing to build our network of franchisees based on Go Mini’s values of superior product and customer service.”

Since converting to a franchise model five years ago, Go Mini’s has established 78 franchise locations throughout the United States managing thousands of portable storage units. Go Mini’s operational model requires minimal staff and fewer demands on the ownership than alternative options. In addition, it doesn’t require a warehouse or retail front, but instead utilizes superior construction and climate-controlled containers, as well as advanced internet marketing and operation systems.

California has one of the country’s best performing state economies and a rapidly growing population resulting in home sales that are at three times the national average. As people move or renovate, the demand for temporary portable storage solutions exponentially increases and has created a $9 billion industry.

According to Mark Pedersen, a California based Go Mini’s franchisee, “I evaluated several different franchise options but determined Go Mini's provided the best return on investment coupled with the ability to keep operating expenses, particularly personnel expenses, low during the initial growth stage. The Go Mini's franchise model provides freedom, independence, and growth opportunities allowing me to operate my own business while leveraging the strong expertise Go Mini's brings to the self-storage industry.”

Go Mini’s currently offers franchise opportunities in 13 states including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. For more information, visit http://www.gominisfranchise.com.

About Go Mini’s

Founded in 2002, Go Mini’s has become one of the fastest growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with more than 200 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2012, Go Mini’s converted into a franchise model and now has 78 franchise locations within the United States. Go Mini’s was recognized by FranchiseBusinessREVIEW as a Top Franchise in 2017. Entrepreneur also ranked Go Mini’s on their Franchise 500 list. In addition, Go Mini's is a member of the International Franchising Association. IFA members strive to continually improve their business through networking, partnerships, and shared advice. Go Mini’s offers local and long distance moving services and temporary storage solutions. For more information about Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinis.com. For more information about franchise opportunities with Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinisFranchise.com.