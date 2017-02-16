Greenwich Boat Show 4/8-4/9/2017 It is the only in-water boat show like it, they encourage you to take out multiple boats to ride and compare how they handle.

Now entering the ninth year since it was first imagined, the Greenwich Boat Show continues to be a favorite among Northeast boaters. For good reason, there’s absolutely no other boat show like it.

This boutique in-water show has built its reputation by offering a diverse selection of new power boats and yachts, with unparalleled access via sea-trials to let boaters feel how these boats ride on the open water. Greenwich Boat Show will continue to offer free admission and exciting pre-show raffles.

The 2017 Greenwich Boat Show will be held April 8 and 9, from 10am to 4pm, on the Mianus River in Cos Cob, Connecticut. It’s the only boat show that offers sea-trials and free admission. Boaters have access to test drive multiple new boats on Long Island Sound, and compare how they handle. This year’s show will have plenty to offer, with over 100 boats representing 35 different brands from 16 of the best dealers in the region.

Boaters in the market for high-end, luxury vessels can test such brands as Chris Craft, Tiara, Cruiser Yachts, Fairline, Back Cove, Sabre, Southport Boats, MJM, and True North. They’ll also be able to try Hunt Yachts, Vanquish, and Galeon.

Anglers hoping to reel in a great fishing boat will have plenty to consider. They can test sport fishing vessels like Everglades, Scout, Grady White, Pursuit, Boston Whaler, and Regulator. They’ll also get to try great fishing boats from Release, EdgeWater, Sea Fox, Sea Hunt, World Cat, Seaway and Robalo. For a special experience, step aboard American Tug.

Families looking for that perfect cruising vessel will enjoy such brands as Sea Ray, Monterey, Carolina Cat, Chaparral, Regal, and Bennington pontoons.

To secure a preferred time to test ride your favorite boat, schedule sea-trials in advance http://www.greenwichboatshow.com.

As a surf and turf spectacular, Lamborghini will return with two of their newest models. Also replaying this year, enter to win two great raffles prior to the show. Winners receive either a Garmin handheld GPS or an overnight stay at the Cos Cob Inn to make it a “Boat Show Weekend” with access to the exclusive VIP party. This year’s sunset party will be held on Saturday, April 8, and will include a nautical fashion show by Laura McKittrick, Greenwich Girl.