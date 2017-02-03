Dr. Thomas Huebner I couldn’t be happier to be joining the already outstanding team of hair doctors at Natural Transplants.

Natural Transplants, Hair Restoration Clinic, is delighted to announce that Dr. Thomas Huebner has joined and been appointed Senior Physician at the Maryland Hair Transplant Surgery Facility.

“We are extremely excited about Dr. Tom Huebner joining our team here at Natural Transplants. He completed extensive training in the hair restoration field and will be very successful and prominent figure in the hair transplant industry. I am not only proud to call him my brother but also a trusted colleague as well,” said Dr. Matt Huebner, Chief Medical Director of Natural Transplants.

Dr. Thomas Huebner is a board-certified physician specializing in hair transplant surgery and diagnostic histopathology, including histopathologic classification of alopecia. He completed undergraduate training in Physiology and Neurobiology at the University of Maryland at College Park in 2005 prior to attending Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia, where he received his Medical Doctorate (M.D.) degree in 2009. After medical school, Dr. Huebner completed 4 years of residency training in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, with distinction as Chief Resident, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Following residency, he spent 2 years completing intensive fellowship training programs in surgical pathology and gastrointestinal and pancreatobiliary pathology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Tom Huebner continues to be a practicing pathologist in the Washington DC Metro Area.

A video background on Dr. Tom Huebner, hair transplant surgeon, is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pULoQIXYyfo

Dr. Thomas Huebner, said, “I couldn’t be happier to be joining the already outstanding team of hair doctors at Natural Transplants. Having trained under the direction of Dr. Matthew Huebner, we are primed to provide the same high-quality results and deliver top-notch patient-first care at our Bethesda, Maryland Hair Transplant Surgery Facility.”

