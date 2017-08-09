HealthcareSource Launches Recruitment Marketing Solution

HealthcareSource®, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of HealthcareSource Recruitment Marketing℠, enabling healthcare organizations to attract qualified candidates, source interested talent, engage potential candidates, and optimize recruiting practices.

“The United States has a critical healthcare workforce shortage that’s forcing changes in hospital operations and patient care, as well as requiring a significant shift in the way organizations acquire talent,” says J.P. Fingado, HealthcareSource President and Chief Executive Officer. “Increasing the qualified candidate pipeline and reducing the time-to-fill for crucial patient care roles has a direct effect on improving financial and quality outcomes,” notes Fingado.

HealthcareSource Recruitment Marketing enables recruiters to work within a single solution to implement modern recruitment strategies. Several healthcare organizations have already embraced HealthcareSource’s new recruitment marketing solution, including Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

“Many organizations do not understand the crucial role sourcing plays in the overall talent acquisition process,” says Regina Grice, Director of Talent Acquisition, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. “There is a critical link between clinician vacancies and patient care — one that forces hospitals to increase overtime, hire more contractors and alter operational strategies — which can come at an exorbitant cost. Effective sourcing strategies and solutions are enabling us to increase our pool of qualified candidates to reduce time-to-fill,” says Grice.

HealthcareSource Recruitment Marketing complements and extends the talent acquisition solutions of the HealthcareSource Quality Talent Suite℠, empowering healthcare organizations to source and maintain their staff-to-patient ratios in an increasingly competitive talent market.

