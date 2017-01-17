40 Americans die of heart disease every single minute, and we’re asking everyone in our community to help share information about how to prevent heart disease and live a healthier life

Neil H. Greco Insurance Agency, a northern New Jersey firm that provides asset protection services and financial planning assistance to communities throughout the region, is launching a charity drive to raise awareness of heart disease and promote habits that improve heart health.

Heart disease is by far the deadliest killer in America, and is responsible for 1 in every 4 deaths at the national level each year. In honor of American Heart Month, the Neil H. Greco Insurance Agency team will be sharing current information on heart disease risk factors and working to promote positive heart health habits in nearby communities.

“40 Americans die of heart disease every single minute, and we’re asking everyone in our community to help share information about how to prevent heart disease and live a healthier life,” says Neil H. Greco, founder and executive manager of Neil H. Greco Insurance Agency.

To find supporters throughout northern Jersey and beyond, the Greco team has built an online information nexus over social media and email to broadcast information about heart disease risk factors, such as using alcohol or tobacco, high blood pressure, and poor diet. Further publicity is expected from an upcoming article discussing heart health scheduled for publication in the firm’s online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://neilhgrecoinsurance.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_46.

For the last year, Neil H. Greco Insurance Agency has been an active affiliate of the national charity support network “Agents of Change.” As part of this ongoing affiliation, the Greco team is committed to sponsoring a charity event for a new regional cause or nonprofit every sixty days.

The Neil H. Greco Insurance Agency team has made the following page available for readers who would like additional information and for those who want to be part of the north Jersey charity event to promote heart health: http://www.neilhgrecoinsurance.com/Saving-New-Jerseys-Hearts_18_community_cause. Details regarding past charity drives sponsored by Neil H. Greco Insurance Agency can be found on the firm’s Community Causes page: http://www.neilhgrecoinsurance.com/community-cause.

About Neil H. Greco Insurance Agency

With offices in Livingston, NJ, agency owner Neil Greco knows many local families, and his knowledge and understanding of the people in his community help him to provide customers with an outstanding level of service. Neil and his team look forward to helping families protect the things which are most important to them - family, home, car and more. The Greco team can also help clients prepare a long-term strategy to achieve their financial goals. To contact a caring and knowledgeable representative from the Neil H. Greco Insurance Agency, please visit http://www.neilhgrecoinsurance.com/ or call (973) 535-1280.