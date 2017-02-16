More New Jersey residents die of heart disease than of any other cause, but there are ways to safeguard our health and protect ourselves and our families against this deadly killer

The Carballo Agency, North Jersey firm specializing in asset protection services and financial planning assistance is announcing a charity event to promote health hearts and reduce the risk of heart disease for residents of Park Ridge and other nearby communities.

Well over half a million Americans die of heart and cardiovascular disease each year, making it the primary cause of death in adults. However, the great majority of the risk factors associated with chronic heart disease are preventable. During this charity event, the Carballo Agency plans to educate communities in North Jersey on protecting themselves from heart disease.

“More New Jersey residents die of heart disease than of any other cause, but there are ways to safeguard our health and protect ourselves and our families against this deadly killer,” says Yasiria Carballo, owner and executive director of the Carballo Agency.

Carballo and her team are actively generating a large online following via social media and email channels in an effort to raise support and awareness for the Heart Health charity event in the Park Ridge community. Additional efforts to generate support will include a full page story soon to be published in “Our Hometown,” a monthly local interest webzine hosted by the Carballo Agency: http://carballoagency.com/magazines/.

This event marks the second charitable endeavor undertaken by the Carballo Agency since the close of last year. As newly inaugurated members of the “Agents of Change” nationwide charity support network, Carballo and her team are committed launching publicity drives for other charities in the area on a bimonthly basis.

Everyone who would like to learn more about the Heart Health charity initiative in Park Ridge, and anyone who would like to be part of the event, is personally invited by the Carballo team to visit this page and take action: http://carballoagency.com/causes/lets-fight-end-heart-disease/. Details regarding other charitable causes assisted by the Carballo Agency will be found on the company’s Community Causes page: http://carballoagency.com/community/.

About The Carballo Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Park Ridge, agency owner Yasiria Carballo knows many local families. Her knowledge and understanding of the people in her community ensures that clients of the Carballo Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Yasiria and her team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. The Carballo Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at the Carballo Agency, visit http://carballoagency.com/ or call (201) 930-1717.