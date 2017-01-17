Heart disease kills close to a million people every year in America alone, and it’s crucial that the members of our community have access to information on how to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Martinez Insurance Group, a Miami area firm that offers asset protection services and financial consultations to families and business professionals throughout the region, is embarking on a charity drive to raise awareness of heart disease in southern Florida.

Heart disease is by far the most deadly ailment in the nation, and is responsible for 25% of all deaths per year. Making healthy choices can help reduce the many risk factors of heart disease, and the heart health charity event planned by the Martinez Insurance Group plans to share these risk factors and preventative measures with the Miami community.

“Heart disease kills close to a million people every year in America alone, and it’s crucial that the members of our community have access to information on how to reduce the risk of heart disease,” says Ernie Martinez, owner and executive director of Martinez Insurance Group.

To share information on the charity event, and to broadcast potentially life-saving information about heart disease prevention, the Martinez team is building a network of support over social media and email. Efforts to gather more support for the event in the future will include a full length story discussing the heart health charity event in an upcoming edition of the Martinez Insurance Group online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://www.martinezinsurancegroup.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

To date, the Martinez Insurance team has worked to support well over a dozen nonprofit causes and charitable organizations operating in the Miami area. As members in good standing of the “Agents of Change” charity support network, the Martinez team plans to continue assisting additional regional charities on a bimonthly basis.

Everyone who wants to be part of the heart health charity drive and help prevent heart disease among residents of Miami is encouraged by the Martinez team to take the first step in supporting the cause by following this link: http://www.martinezinsurancegroup.com/Let-the-Beat-Go-On-this-Heart-Disease-Awareness-Month_26_community_cause. The growing list of local charitable organizations supported by the Martinez Insurance Group can be reviewed directly from the firm’s Community Causes listing: http://www.martinezinsurancegroup.com/community-cause?page=1.

