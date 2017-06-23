AZ’s Herder & Associates Delivering New Educational Deposition Program

Herder & Associates, a prominent AZ court reporting firm, is now offering presentations that help highlight the role of court reporters and how to conduct depositions effectively. Titled "So You Think You've Heard it All? Everything you need to know to take a Deposition," company owner Marty Herder relies on his years of experience as a court reporter to provide information about best practices in the field.

These free presentations are used to assist law firms in teaching young associates the do's and don'ts of taking a deposition. Think you've heard it all? Think again. Marty Herder, President of Herder & Associates, brings 37 years of experience in over 5000 proceedings to your team, sharing nuances and tips that are unique to the deposition arena. Mr. Herder is a Past President of the Arizona Court Reporters Association, Court Reporting Program Advisory Board Member - Gateway Community College, Official Reporter for the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, Former Arizona Delegate -National Committee of State Associations (NCSA), mentor and guest speaker.

Depositions are often a crucial component of preparing for a case, but small mistakes made by attorneys and firms can prove problematic later in the case.

“All too often,” Herder says, “A law firm can start off on the right foot for a deposition following a proven path for success. Having worked with hundreds of depositions, I’ve had the privilege to see what makes for a smooth and effective process.”

The topics covered in the presentation include:

How to be effective when the other side is aggressive

Rules and procedure lawyers should know

Common traps lawyers fall into

Frequently made mistakes during the depo process

How to conduct witness prep for maximum effectiveness

Controlling your environment during the depo

Setting goals for each deposition and meeting them

In addition to basics of procedure, these presentations also outline tips for success based on Herder’s personal experience working with many cases. For law firms looking for a great adjunct presentation to supplement any in-house CE programs, seasoned veteran Marty Herder provides an innovative and beneficial program to help law firms get the most out of their deposition process.

Herder & Associates is a full-service court reporting firm based on Phoenix. The company has earned a reputation as a local leader and been a popular choice for attorneys who need reliable and experienced court reporting help. To learn more about services offered by the firm, visit courtreportersaz.com