National Cyber League Identifies Qualified Cybersecurity Talent

There is a critical cybersecurity talent shortage in this country. Hackers are accessing private individual’s, government, and corporate information at an alarming rate, making the demand even stronger for organizations to find qualified talent, and quickly. Look to the National Cyber League (NCL) to validate the talent organizations need to stay competitive in today’s marketplace. Registration for the 2017 NCL Spring Season closes March 25.

NCL is the only event of its kind that puts cybersecurity competencies to the test and validates inidivual’s and team’s skills – the kind organiatons desperately need. NCL participants develop and demonstrate their cybersecurity knowledge and skills in virtual learning environments. These knowledge and skills are then validated in both individual and team play, where strengths and weaknesses are assessed and produced via the NCL Scouting Report, available to all eager employers looking for qualified cybersecurity workers that fit their company’s needs. New NCL players often get caught up in the excitement to beat their scores each game, while seasoned participants work to keep their skills sharp, season after season. Participants have raved about the gains they’ve made through NCL.

"National Cyber League gave me the opportunity to get a new job by providing my Scouting Report to the hiring manager,” said Marco P.

A faculty member also raved about NCL. “This is a great place for my cybersecurity students to put into practice what we’re teaching in the classroom. Whether you have years of experience or are just starting out in the field, there is a wide range of events to challenge you and test your skills. I highly recommend NCL,” said Alan W.

The NCL provides free materials including instructor syllabi, lab exercises and more for two- and four-year colleges and universities to help integrate the NCL curriculum in the classroom.

NCL events occur throughout the year. Spring Season registration is open until March 25. To learn more, visit http://www.nationalcyberleague.org or email info(at)nationalcyberleague(dot)org.

About National Cyber League:

Now in its sixth year, the NCL has a powerful and proven model - provide an ongoing virtual training ground for faculty and students to develop and validate cybersecurity skills using content aligned with individual and team games - which is scalable across many industry certifications, curricula, job roles, and verticals. The NCL assists institutions in participant preparation for its events and for professional certifications. Companies seeking qualified talent can access the NCL’s Scouting Reports to evaluate potential cybersecurity candidates who have demonstrated knowledge and skills in the NCL events. The NCL is where cybersecurity is a passion for students, faculty and the workforce. To learn more, visit nationalcyberleague.org..