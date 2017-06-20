Complimentary HorizonScan Risk Assessment for IFT2017 Attendees

Supply chain risk control is not only a new FSMA requirement but is an important part of brand protection in today’s food safety environment. HorizonScan is a great resource to better understand where the risks are and thus better manage those risks.

HorizonScan is providing food and ingredient manufacturers with a chance to immediately determine the adulterants which pose the most likely threat to their products at the annual IFT conference in Las Vegas, NV June 25 - 28 of this year.

IFT's annual food expo attracts over 20,000 attendees representing food science professionals from over 90 countries across the globe. Many attendees from food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers are partially governed by the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA.)

The HorizonScan database contains thousands of up to date fraud and contamination reports and supports compliance with FSMA by providing food safety and quality professionals with instant access to timely information about which threats are most likely to impact their supply chains, as well as a sophisticated suite of built-in risk assessment tools for assessing and ranking those threats

HorizonScan is a cloud-based database comprised of thousands of up to date fraud and contamination reports on over 550 commodities comprising over 95,000 incidents. HorizonScan also stores information on over 15,000 global suppliers, enabling users to quickly see whether a supplier has a documented history of uncorrected contamination or adulteration incidents - another key tenet of FSMA compliance.

HorizonScan will join sister companies Cert ID and Genetic ID in the Iowa Pavillion at IFT2017 in booth #1147. HorizonScan executive Ron Stakland extends an open invitation to any conference attendee to receive a complimentary risk assessment at the booth or after the conference.

HorizonScan is distributed in the US by The Global ID Group (http://www.global-id-group.com) an integrated food safety and quality company serving more than 18,000 clients in over 100 countries via market leading solutions for the rapidly evolving food industry. Global ID Group companies include: Genetic ID - an ISO 17025-accredited-testing laboratory, Cert ID - an administrator of GFSI-benchmarked food safety and quality certifications, and Food Chain ID - the leading provider of technical services in non-GMO verification and ingredient supply chain, food label review, and regulatory compliance.