Inc. magazine today ranked Lowers Risk Group No. 1214 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Lowers Risk Group offers enterprise risk management solutions to companies, with a focus on employment screening, tenant screening and risk mitigation services. This is the fourth time in a row the company has appeared in the Inc. 5000 list, led by the growth of its Wholesale Screening Solutions division.

A remarkable three-year sales growth rate of 339% earned Lowers Risk Group a place among the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored to be listed among America’s top privately-held companies, a recognition we could not achieve without the talent and commitment of the entire Lowers Risk Group staff,” remarks Mark Lowers, President of Lowers Risk Group.

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

