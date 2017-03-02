WindPouch Lite™ Seaside Blue The new WindPouch Lite is a perfect travel companion for everyday use at the beach, at parks, concerts, or wherever you need quick, comfortable seating.

Students and families have a new way to relax on the beach this spring break. WindPouch, LLC introduces the WindPouch Lite™, the company’s lightest and most affordable inflatable hammock. A smart alternative to using heavy throw blankets and folding chairs at the beach, WindPouch Lite™ inflates in seconds, without a pump, creating a full-sized personal beach air lounger. After use, WindPouch deflates quickly and packs easily into a small, convenient carrying case. Unlike a standard hammock, the WindPouch Lite™ does not hang, use strings, or require trees.

The new inflatable hammock uses WindLock™ technology to capture and seal air for up to 6 to 8 hours for a full day at the beach. WindPouch Lite™ is made with tear-resistant Poly-Hex™ hexagonal ripstop polyester and supports body weight up to 450 lbs.

The new air hammock is both durable and comfortable. WindPouch Lite™ features an attached pillow headrest which provides head, neck, and back support for an incredibly comfortable portable seating experience.

“Designed for elegant functionality, WindPouch is simply the world’s best inflatable hammock.” said Will Van Gelderen, WindPouch’s lead product designer. “The new WindPouch Lite is a perfect travel companion for everyday use at the beach, at parks, concerts, or wherever you need quick, comfortable seating.”

Pricing & Availability

WindPouch Lite™ is available for pre-order immediately at WindPouch’s website (http://www.windpouch.com) and begins shipping March 10th. The Lite™ will also be available through WindPouch Authorized Resellers. WindPouch Lite™ has a MSRP of $49.99 (US) and is available in three colors: Seaside Blue, Moonrise Purple, and Chartreuse Green.

About WindPouch, LLC.

WindPouch ignited the inflatable hammock revolution in early 2016 with the first inflatable hammock launched in the United States. WindPouch is an Atlanta-based company committed to connecting people with the world through adventure and exploration. Explore everywhere. Adventure anywhere.™

Press Contact

Jack Henson, Director of Marketing, WindPouch, LLC

jack(at)windpouch(dot)com / Phone: (678) 428-5805

Link to Photos & Media