WindPouch Lite™ Seaside Blue We’re revolutionizing the way people think about portable seating.

This week, WindPouch, LLC officially launches the WindPouch Lite™, the company’s lightest and most affordable inflatable hammock, at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago.

WindPouch Lite™ inflates in seconds, without a pump, creating a full-sized personal air lounger for use in the home, at the beach, or in the backyard. After use, WindPouch deflates quickly and packs easily into a small, portable carrying case for easy storage. Unlike a standard hammock, the WindPouch Lite™ does not hang between trees or from wall to wall.

WindPouch Lite™ offers consumers a fun new alternative to bean bag chairs, and couches for indoor use. It also can be used as a convenient temporary bed for overnight guests.

The new inflatable hammock uses WindLock™ technology to capture and seal air for up to six to eight hours. WindPouch Lite™ is made with tear-resistant Poly-Hex™ hexagonal ripstop polyester and supports body weight up to 450 lbs.

While durable, the new air hammock lounger is also portable and comfortable. WindPouch Lite™ features an attached pillow headrest which provides head, neck, and back support for an incredibly comfortable portable seating experience.

“We’re so excited to debut WindPouch Lite at this year’s International Home and Housewares show,” said Jack Henson, WindPouch’s director of marketing. “We’re revolutionizing the way people think about portable seating. From the living room to the park to the beach, the Lite is fun for the whole family. This is something everyone will want to use over and over again.”

Pricing & Availability

WindPouch Lite™ is available immediately at WindPouch’s website (http://www.windpouch.com). The Lite™ is also available through WindPouch Authorized Resellers. WindPouch Lite™ has a MSRP of $49.99 (US) and is available in three colors: Seaside Blue, Moonrise Purple, and Chartreuse Green.

About WindPouch, LLC.

WindPouch ignited the inflatable hammock revolution in early 2016 with the first inflatable hammock launched in the United States. WindPouch is an Atlanta-based company committed to connecting people with the world through adventure and exploration. Explore everywhere. Adventure anywhere.™

The 2017 International Home + Housewares Show will feature more than 2,200 exhibitors and attract 62,000 total attendees. The Show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18 and closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

Press Contact

Jack Henson, Director of Marketing, WindPouch, LLC

Mail to: jack(at)windpouch.com / Phone: (678) 428-5805

Links to Photos & Media