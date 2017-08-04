Azam Marketing, one of the world's first digital marketing and design agencies still in business, marks its momentous 20th anniversary in style! Get 20% off Azam Marketing's standard rates by quoting 'AZAM20PROMO' Past News Releases RSS

Since its founding in the embryonic days of the world wide web on 4 August 1997, Azam Marketing has grown into one of the best-known internet marketing agencies in the world.

The company has expanded its service offerings organically from specialising in affiliate marketing, search marketing and web design into email marketing and eCRM and, in recent years, social media marketing, business consultancy and training.

Azam Marketing has served 993 clients over the two decades, including Coca-Cola, Disney, Philips, Google, Fitness First and Hilton, and won numerous prestigious industry awards for producing exceptional results.

Because of its unparalleled expertise and track record in the digital sector, Azam Marketing has been recruited by increasing numbers of companies and individuals to provide consultancy and training services.

These currently range from X-Rite Pantone, the global leader in colour trends, science and technology, to one of the biggest asset management corporations in the world, to several small and medium size enterprises in the UK, continental Europe and the USA.

To mark the anniversary, Nadeem Azam, the Founder and CEO of Azam Marketing, has announced the company is donating GBP £20,000.00 (USD $26,428.00) to twenty charities selected by its current and former staff, consultants and clients. The registered charities are in the following sectors: medical research, social welfare, education, international development and the environment.

Azam Marketing has received congratulatory messages from dozens of sources on its momentous anniversary. “Hats off to Azam Marketing on their 20th anniversary of being in business! It is a significant occasion indeed,” states Matthew Adby, Retail Product Portfolio Manager of X-Rite Pantone. “For a digital agency to have been founded at the dawn of the world wide web and still be powering ahead two decades later demonstrates tremendous versatility, resilience and talent.”

He goes on to declare: “It is a huge pleasure working with Azam Marketing. The passion exuded by the team, helping us to build Pantone’s online presence has been second-to-none and we benefit tremendously from their vast expertise in digital marketing and e-commerce.”

“May I wish the company many more years of success.”

In honour of its twenty-year milestone, the agency is releasing an entertaining video and two often-amusing articles exposing the ups and downs of its journey over the years. They may be enjoyed at: http://www.azam.info .

About Azam Marketing

Headquartered in Covent Garden, central London, Azam Marketing is one of the world’s oldest existing internet marketing, design and publishing agencies.

The multi-award-winning company provides services to businesses large and small. It has divisions dedicated to social media, search, performance and email marketing, as well as web design and development and business consultancy.

Please visit Azam Marketing at http://www.azam.net for further details.