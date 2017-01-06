Twins Wellness in Orange County has opened a third office with Doctors on Liens in Irvine, CA. This office is the third successful facility to be directed by these outstanding doctors and is a testament to the expertise and quality of care they provide.

Doctors on Liens strives to find the very best chiropractors and medical teams to provide the most effective, compassionate, and dedicated care on a lien basis. For over twenty years, Doctors on Liens has been helping victims hurt in a personal injury accident find excellent doctor near their home or office to treat them. The most recent addition to the network is Twins Wellness in Irvine, CA, a third office directed by Dr. David Clements, DC and Dr. Daniel Clements, DC. Twins Wellness, which maintains and outstanding reputation in the med-legal community has two other locations in Garden Grove and Placentia. The third office in Irvine will provide access to their quality care throughout Orange County.

Both doctors have extensive experience in the chiropractic field and come highly recommended by leading personal injury attorneys throughout Southern California. Both doctors also serve as associated faculty members for the Southern California University of Health Sciences and are certified as X-Ray technicians and supervisors. Additionally, Twins Wellness offers treatment in conjunction with:



Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeons

Pain Management Physicians

General Practitioners

Nurse Practitioners

Acupuncturists

Massage Therapists

The team at Twins Wellness is very familiar with the personal injury process and has a comprehensive approach to treating patients including:



Individualized treatment plans for each patient with no generic approaches

Same day and next day appointments to provide prompt pain relief

Detailed and accurate documentation of injuries and med-legal reports completed within two weeks of patient discharge

Thorough communication with personal injury law firms to ensure legal cases progress as quickly as possible

Referrals to qualified surgeons, neurologists, and imaging facilities.

Says Doctors on Liens President, Samantha Parker, “The staff at Twins Wellness is so attentive and patient. Both Dr. Danny and Dr. David (as they liked to be called) really take the time to fully explain the adjustments and make sure each patient has personalized care. This office is the third successful facility to be directed by these outstanding doctors and is a testament to the expertise and quality of care they provide to every individual that walks through their office doors.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 years. Doctors on Liens features medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis throughout California and Nevada.