Jacksonville, Florida, dumpster rental company, Sunshine Recycling, Inc., provides specialized dumpsters, recycling and hauling services to companies in Jacksonville and surrounding communities. Recently, Sunshine signed a contract to provide waste management during the construction of the Lakeview at River City apartments.

The 324-unit luxury apartment complex will be situated on 40-acres between Broxton Bay Drive and Cole Road in northern Jacksonville. Construction started in September 2016, and the project is expected to be completed by March 2018.

Sunshine Recycling is working with the general contractor for this project, LandSouth Construction, to manage the waste and debris that will be created throughout the duration of the construction. Sunshine currently has a 20-yard roll-off dumpster on-site for construction debris. Once the project progresses further, Sunshine will be supplying multiple 30-yard roll-off dumpsters, which will be hauled weekly, and if needed, 20-yard roll-off dumpsters for concrete only, which will be recycled.

“We expect to keep busy with this project for at least a year,” says Chuck Herb, owner of Sunshine Recycling. “It’s going to be an impressive housing community. It’s very exciting to be part of this project, and see it coming together.”

In addition to the Lakeview at River City apartment complex, Sunshine has been involved with a long list of other construction projects in recent years. Information about these projects can be found online at http://www.dumpsters-jacksonville.com/news/. To request a free recycling or waste management quote, visit http://www.dumpsters-jacksonville.com/contact-us/.

About Sunshine Recycling of Jacksonville:

Sunshine Recycling Inc. of Jacksonville is a dumpster rental company servicing north Florida. Offering various sizes of dumpsters including front-load, roll off and full-size construction dumpsters, Sunshine Recycling also collects recyclables, waste and construction debris, and provides hauling services and trash compactors. The company is a proud member of the U.S. Green Building Council and is LEED AP certified. For more information about renting construction dumpsters in Jacksonville, please visit our website at http://www.dumpsters-jacksonville.com.