Life's not easy. Everyone has been at a fork in the road. Decisions are made every day that define our legacy. Some are good, some are not. Though perfection might be the end goal, the reality is everyday life is simple. It never asks to be perfect. It is human nature to complicate it. Sometimes one asks too many questions instead of just living life. There are some things that one can never hope to understand. The struggle is part of the journey but life doesn't have to be such a distraction. Don't always ask why!

For this music video, Sarantos is the lead character and is unhappy with life. Why? Will things get better? Will Sarantos ever stop asking why? Will anyone help Sarantos? John Lennon tries to soothe Sarantos soul (because he loves The Beatles) and offers encouragement as a certain fan's imagination unfolds and the interpretation of the song is suddenly revealed.

"This Tom Petty-like rock song is about life," says Sarantos. "Of course, it's about me being sad. I keep trying to figure out my life. I'm always asking and wondering why. Why do bad things keep happening to me? Eventually I do what I love and music helps turn the tide. I meet the love of my life and like a fairy tale ending, all ends well. But life isn't always like that, not even in the movies anymore, is it? The hidden message in the lyrics is about hope and never stopping. Never give up on life or yourself because your luck can change at any moment, even when you least expect it. If you believe in yourself, eventually someone else will too and when you least expect it, your life can change in a heartbeat! But is it really luck or just perseverance?"

Sarantos and fans chose this charity for this song - ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation. They offer support services for children with cancer from the moment of diagnosis extending through treatment and beyond.

Sarantos' unique sound has been best described by industry insiders as an "emotionally powerful vocal style masterfully united with music that is a fusion of classic '80s rock blended with modern soft rock and pop music."

Since 2014, Sarantos has won over 36 awards with Akademia LA Music and Beat 100, while also being nominated for the International Music & Entertainment Awards and the Hollywood Songwriting Awards. Even without ever using a professional music studio, label, ad agency or radio promoters, “Dreamer” & “What If I Never See You Again” have spent many months in the top 200 on the majors list in the US for radio airplay according to the Digital Radio Tracker Top 200 charts. On the independent charts, Sarantos has hit the top 10 twice.

*Because Sarantos wants music shared throughout the world, fans can always find downloadable songs, lyric sheets, videos and books on the website. Fans can sign up for the email list to get the inside scoop first and exclusive content available nowhere else.

