St. Charles Family Law Firm Welcomes New Divorce Attorney

Goostree Law Group, P.C., located in St. Charles, Illinois, is pleased to welcome Attorney Robert J. Bigelow to the firm. He will focus his practice primarily in family law, but also has experience in handling matters related to criminal defense through his tenure as an assistant public defender in Boone County.

“We are excited to welcome Robert as a part of our team. His passion for both the law and helping others make him an exceptional family law attorney and advocate to our clients,” says Founding Partner, Tricia D. Goostree.

St. Charles Divorce Attorney Robert J. Bigelow graduated cum laude with his J.D. from Northern Illinois University College of Law. While attending law school, Bigelow completed an internship with Administer Justice in Elgin, Illinois. The organization helps provides low-income individuals and families with adequate legal services within the areas of family law, immigration, tax law, and bankruptcy. He also worked as a teaching assistant at NIU’s political science department, and served as assistant editor of the NIU Law Review publication.

Bigelow is an active member of the Kane County Bar Association, DuPage County Bar Association, and the Boone County Bar Association.

About Goostree Law Group, P.C.:

The Kane County family law firm of Goostree Law Group, P.C. proudly serves the communities of St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Oswego, and Wheaton. The Illinois family law attorneys at Goostree Law Group, P.C. are dedicated to advocating on behalf of their client’s rights to achieve the best possible outcome for each case.

