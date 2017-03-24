Kane County Divorce Attorney Named 2017 Illinois Super Lawyer

Kane County Divorce Attorney Tricia D. Goostree St. Charles Family Law Attorney Tricia D. Goostree of Goostree Law Group, P.C. has been named a 2017 Illinois Super Lawyer.

The Kane County family law firm Goostree Law Group, P.C. is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Tricia D. Goostree, has been named a 2017 Illinois Super Lawyer. This year’s award was Goostree’s second consecutive Super Lawyers recognition; she was also previously named a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2011-2015.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers across the country. As a Super Lawyer, Goostree is placed among the top five percent of attorneys in Illinois. She earned the nomination based on a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement within the family law arena.

St. Charles Divorce Attorney Tricia D. Goostree is the founding partner of Goostree Law Group, P.C. She is a graduate of John Marshall Law School. Goostree concentrates her practice in family law, divorce, child custody, visitation rights, child support, paternity, and financial law.

In addition to her Super Lawyers nod, Goostree was named an Illinois Leading Lawyer from 2015-2016, and was rated a “10 Best Attorney” for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys. She is also a “Top Rated Family Law” Attorney on AVVO based on outstanding client reviews and peer recommendations.

Goostree is a member of the Kane County Bar Association, where she is past-chair of the Admissions and Membership Committee, and also holds a membership to the DuPage County Bar Association.

About Goostree Law Group, P.C.:

Goostree Law Group, P.C. is located in St. Charles, Illinois. The premier Illinois family law firm represents individuals and families located throughout the western suburbs of Chicago including the cities of: St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva, Oswego, Aurora, and Wheaton.

The experienced litigators at Goostree Law Group, P.C. handle a wide-range of legal matters including: divorce, child custody, child support, property division, adoption, paternity, spousal maintenance, and domestic violence. If you are seeking compassionate and effective family law representation contact Goostree Law Group, P.C. today.