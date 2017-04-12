US Sports Camps Launches New Basketball Camps in Kansas with NBC Camps

NBC Basketball Camps are the first basketball camp program of US Sports Camps, operators of Nike Basketball Camps, to be in the state of Kansas. NBC Basketball Camps is an affiliate of US Sports Camps and focuses on Christian values, intensive skill development, as well as providing training to, not only younger campers, but the serious high school athlete as well. Campers will work on improving ball handling, shooting, passing, attacking the basket, defense, and game knowledge this summer. Athletes will be able to enhance their basketball IQ, playing capabilities, and be a true game changer that every team and coach need on the court.

The NBC summer basketball camps are a great opportunity to utilize extra time and make great strides as a person/athlete. By practicing with discipline and working with experienced coaches, campers can significantly improve basketball talent . NBC Basketball coaches and staff are ready to bring campers to the next level and help players improve their skills.

2017 SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP DATES – ANDOVER, KS



Complete Skills Day Camp: Co-Ed, Ages 14-18, June 19-23

Complete Skills Day Camp - Competition Emphasis: Girls, Ages 14-18, June 26-30

Complete Skills Jr. Day Camp: Co-Ed, Ages 7-11, July 10-13

Complete Skills Jr. Day Camp-Shooting Emphasis: Co-Ed, Ages 9-12, July 17-21

Complete Skills Day Camp-Competition Emphasis: Boys, Ages 14-18, July 24-28

2017 SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP DATES – WICHITA, KS

Complete Skills Jr. Day Camp - Shooting Emphasis: Co-Ed, Ages 7-11, May 30-June 2

Position Specific Day Camp - Guard, Wing, Post: Boys, Ages 14-18, June 3-4

Complete Skills Jr. Day Camp: Co-Ed, Ages 7-11, June 5-8

Complete Skills Day Camp - Competition Emphasis: Co-Ed, Ages 14-18, June 12-15

Position Specific Day Camp - Guard, Wing, Post-G: Girls, Ages 14-18, June 17-18

Complete Skills Day Camp: Boys, Ages 14-18, June 19-22

Shooting & Attacking Moves Day Camp: Co-Ed, Ages 14-18, June 24-25

Complete Skills Day Camp - Competition Emphasis: Boys, Ages 14-18, June 26-29

For more information about NBC Basketball Camps visit http://www.nbccamps.com/basketball or call 1-800-406-3926

About NBC Camps

NBC Basketball Camps began in the Spokane area in 1971 as Northwest Basketball Camps. It soon outgrew its name and became known as NBC Camps. Today it is one of the largest and most reputable sports camps organizations in the world. Not only is there a strong emphasis on sound fundamental sports training but we also take great pride in helping young athletes develop as leaders off the court. Our staff members are focused on investing in each camper's game and life during our camp experience.