F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Down Syndrome West Florida Buddy Walk

The Ken Brownlee Real Estate Team is spearheading a donation drive for the 2nd Annual F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Down Syndrome West Florida Buddy Walk, which takes place on Saturday, October 7, at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL. To raise funds, the Ken Brownlee Real Estate Team will be hosting a customer appreciation event/open house on Friday, August 25, at its office, 15268 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia, FL, from 3-6 p.m.

“We are inviting our clients and neighbors to come to the office and make donations or sponsor the walkers,” said Ken Brownlee, founder of the Ken Brownlee Real Estate Team. “The first 100 people to come by and make a minimum $10 donation will receive a free ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery, which will be onsite for the day.”

The event will also include giveaways, raffles and food. Furthermore, the Brownlee Team will match up to $1,000 in donations, and is supporting #TeamChristian. “Joe Wright is on our team and his son, Christian, has Down Syndrome,” added Brownlee.

To register for the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Down Syndrome West Florida Buddy Walk, please visit http://www.ds-stride.org/fdswfbuddywalk. To make a direct donation to #TeamChristian, please visit https://www.ds-stride.org/fdswfbuddywalk/profiles/team/9.

In addition to supporting F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Down Syndrome West Florida Buddy Walk, Brownlee and the entire Ken Brownlee Real Estate Team host regular blood drives every other month at their office, offering refreshments and gifts for the participants. “Blood drives raise awareness to the fact that blood banks require regular donations all year long to ensure they have enough blood to accommodate the emergencies that happen in our community every day,” concluded Brownlee.

About Ken Brownlee Real Estate Team, Keller Williams

The Ken Brownlee Real Estate Team has listings for thousands of homes in the East Tampa area. Over the past 16 years they have worked every aspect of the industry representing sellers, buyers and investors. For more information, please call (813) 413-4229, or visit http://www.kenbrownlee.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. The information and content in this article are not in conjunction with the views of the NALA. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.