VitalChurch Ministry, a team of pastors dedicated to the ministry of revitalizing churches in transition or crisis, announced recently that they have concluded their time serving as interim pastors at King’s Harbor Church in Torrance, California.

King’s Harbor Church is a large, non-denominational church that experienced two very difficult setbacks in 2014 and early 2015 and found themselves without a lead pastor. Several pastors from neighboring churches stepped in to provide temporary leadership, and those pastors were lead to Gregg Caruso of VitalChurch Ministry. Pastor Caruso was chosen to be the intentional interim pastor at King’s Harbor. He served at King’s Harbor Church for 25 months. During part of that time, the church searched for a new permanent lead pastor.

During his time at King’s Harbor, Pastor Caruso provided a stabilizing presence, and also came alongside a depleted church staff to provide training and encouragement. In addition, he assembled a Transition Team with input from church staff and ministry leaders. The Transition Team was made up of church members and leaders and worked with Pastor Caruso to reaffirm the church’s values, mission, and vision, and to determine what the church was looking for in a new lead pastor.

A pastoral search team was also selected, and with the help of the Vanderbloemen Group, a church staffing firm based in Houston, Texas, a permanent pastor, Mike Dsane, was identified.

Pastor Gregg Caruso said of the conclusion of his time at King’s Harbor Church, “It is bittersweet to move on from King’s Harbor Church as the Intentional Interim Lead Pastor, but I couldn’t be happier for them as Mike Dsane steps in to serve as their new permanent lead pastor.”

Pastor Mike Dsane was formally installed as the new lead pastor of King’s Harbor Church in a special installation service on May 7, 2017. The pastors at VitalChurch Ministry will continue to work with Pastor Dsane, as follow-up coaches in the coming months.

About VitalChurch Ministry

Since 1994, the VitalChurch team has worked with churches in transition or crisis, leading them to pathways of healing, hope, and revitalization. Their mission is to see churches reconciled and restored to unity, with gifted leadership in place, gospel values embedded, effective governance, and an exciting mission agreed upon. They have engaged with churches as interim pastors in a variety of denominations, in suburban, rural, and urban environments throughout the United States, and more recently, in Europe. VitalChurch operates as a ministry of Church Resource Ministries (CRM), which is based in Anaheim, California.

The pastors at VitalChurch Ministry are recognized experts in the fields of church diagnostics, interim pastoring, and leadership coaching. They have produced resources and training materials used by churches and denominations throughout North America, and have been featured speakers at multiple training conferences.