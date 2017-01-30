These battery packs are powered by lithium ion batteries with a Samsung ICR18650-3.7V-2600mAh cell. These units are designed for off-grid use in remote locations with solar panel compatibility (Escape 30, Boulder 15, Nomad 27, and Nomad 13). These solar units are available in a 300 watt rated output, a 2,000 watt rated output, and a 500 watt rated output. The units come with versatile AC and PV charging options and can be charged by a wall charger, a car charger, and solar charger. A digital panel displays the status of the battery in real-time. For seamless transportation and handling, a pop-up handle may be deployed.

The battery pack supports 120/240 volts AC output voltages and frequencies. A Type G AC output socket/charging cable is supported by this unit. This product can be charged using solar panels (PV) with a max input voltage of 150Vdc and MPPT input voltage of 18~50 volts DC. The portable battery pack weighs 26.4 pounds and measures 15.9 x 8.4 x 10.2 inches, making it easy to carry from one location to another.

“These new battery packs were designed for off-grid use in remote locations, such as campsites, temporary bases, emergency service centers, and more,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “These units can be used to power a wide range of heavy duty tools and equipment, including laptops, portable machines, and mobile devices.”

